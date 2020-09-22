Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon, with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rising 5.77 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 1,505.2 as at 3.05pm.

The index opened 4.15 points easier at 1,495.28.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 598 to 342, while 441 counters were unchanged, 700 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.34 billion units worth RM2.42 billion.

Heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM7.21, TNB advanced 18 sen to RM11.08, Public Bank strengthened 16 sen to RM15.84, Hartalega increased eight sen to RM14.08, IHH Healthcare gained six sen to RM5.34, while Top Glove fell two sen to RM7.98.

Among the actives, Bintai Kinden jumped nine sen to 72.5 sen, Diversified Gateway was one sen higher at 18.5 sen, Kanger International rose 1.5 sen to 30 sen, while NetX, Lambo and VSolar were flat at one sen, four sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 34.98 points to 10,797.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 38.75 points to 12,791.45.

The FBM 70 bagged 24.02 points to 13,911.18, the FBMT 100 Index was 35.15 points higher at 10,621.08 and the FBM ACE shed 156.46 points to 10,798.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index leaped 45.37 points to 12,532.89, the Plantation Index eased 4.0 points to 7,131.33, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.19 of-a-point to 135.28. ― Bernama