Bursa Malaysia opens mixed in early session

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.05 points to 1,501.48 from yesterday's close of 1,499.43. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Bursa Malaysia opened mixed, with the key index rose by 0.14 per cent to above the 1,500 level in the early session.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.05 points to 1,501.48 from yesterday's close of 1,499.43.

The index opened 4.15 points easier at 1,495.28.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 354 to 201, while 351 counters were unchanged, 1,175 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 820.14 million units worth RM351.69 million.

Rakuten Trade expects the FBM KLCI to experience more selling pressure, having broken the 1,500 mark yesterday.

“The rise in Covid-19 cases may spur some buying on glove counters. Hence, we believe the index to hover between the 1,490-1,510 range today,” it said in a note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM7.22, TNB increased eight sen to RM10.98, Public Bank advanced six sen to RM15.74, Petronas Chemicals and Maxis were four sen higher at RM5.64 and RM5.06, and Hong Leong Bank improved 12 sen to RM14.96.

Sime Darby Plantation, MISC and Petronas Gas were flat at RM5.05, RM7.45 and RM16.60, respectively, while Top Glove fell three sen to RM7.97, Hartalega declined eight sen to RM13.92 and IHH Healthcare gave up four sen to RM5.24.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden jumped 8.5 sen to 72 sen, Netx edged up half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, XOX, Pegasus Heights and Vsolar were flat at 18.5 sen, 2.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, while Metronic inched down half-a-sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 5.22 points to 10,767.7 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 6.34 points to 12,746.36.

The FBM 70 trimmed 28.98 points to 13,858.18, while the FBMT 100 Index rose 5.33 points to 10,591.26 and the FBM ACE leaped 19.86 points to 10,974.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 30.30 points to 12,517.82, the Plantation Index added 3.30 points to 7,138.63 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.33 of-a-point to 135.8. ― Bernama