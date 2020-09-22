Asdion directors reprimanded by Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has reprimanded Asdion Bhd and five of its directors for breaches of the Bursa Malaysia Securities ACE Market listing requirements (LR).

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said that the five directors of Asdion were imposed fines totalling RM145,000.

“Asdion had failed to carry out a limited review on the quarterly report for the financial period ended (FPE) March 31, 2018 announced on May 25, 2018 and the quarterly report for the FPE June 30, 2018 announced on August 27, 2018,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia added that the company had also failed to ensure that its board of directors had reviewed and assessed the adequacy and competency of its finance and accounting resources and the adequacy, comprehensiveness, implementation and effectiveness of the company’s policies and procedures.

“The company has also failed to ensure that all its directors and relevant personnel attended a training programme in relation to compliance with the ACE LR, particularly pertaining to financial statements on or before November 24, 2017,” it said. — Bernama