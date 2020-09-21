Sapura Energy founder to pass torch to Mohd Anuar Taib in March

Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin will be retiring from Sapura Energy Bhd next year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Oil and gas magnate Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin will be retiring from Sapura Energy Bhd next year.

He will be stepping down as president and group chief executive officer on March 22, 2021, upon turning 60.

The company has appointed Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib as chief operating officer and chief executive officer designate as part of a six-month transition, effective October 1, 2020.

Sapura Energy chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas said in a statement today that Shahril built the group from its humble beginnings as a diving contractor, into the global integrated oil and gas company that it is today.

“Under his leadership, Sapura Energy has grown from a domestic-focused player into a renowned global oil and gas company serving the entire upstream value chain.

“This includes becoming a regional independent oil company via SapuraOMV, with net resources in excess of 260MMboe, serving a significant part of Malaysia’s natural gas requirement,” he said.

The chairman added that Shahril, who founded Sapura Energy in the mid-’90s, would leave a legacy of highly-skilled and technically capable multinational human capital, strategic world-class assets, sound processes, and strong project management capabilities.

Meanwhile, Mohd Anuar began his oil and gas career with Sarawak Shell Bhd in 1990, after completing his Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Mechanical) from Case Western Reserve University, the United States.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in International Management from RMIT University, Australia.

He was appointed independent and non-executive director of Sapura Energy last month.

At close today, Sapura Energy shares rose half-a-sen to 12 sen with 123.05 million shares transacted. — Bernama