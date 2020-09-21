Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inching down 0.23 of-a-point to 1,506.4 at 3.01pm.

The key index opened 3.79 points higher at 1,510.42.

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 661 to 357, while 373 counters were unchanged, 693 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.28 billion units worth RM1.94 billion.

Heavyweights Maybank and Sime Darby rose three sen each to RM7.24 and RM5.06, while TNB increased eight sen to RM10.98, Hartalega and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM14.16 and RM5.60, respectively, Top Glove fell three sen to RM7.95, and Public Bank slid 10 sen to RM15.84.

Among the actives, Metronic and Rimbunan Sawit inched up half-a-sen to 8.5 sen and 31.5 sen, CME and Sapura Energy both added one sen to 12.5 sen, while Iris Corp and TDM were flat at 32.5 sen and 26.5 sen, respectively, and HB Global eased one sen to 20 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shed 8.23 points to 10,829.39 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 10.15 points to 12,826.92.

The FBM 70 discounted 35.26 points to 13,996.77, the FBMT 100 Index was 7.97 points easier at 10,643.77 and the FBM ACE advanced 77.4 points to 11,138.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index narrowed by 11.42 points to 12,557.93, the Plantation Index widened 58.48 points to 7,210.43, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.24 of-a-point to 136.46. — Bernama