Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed as the key index stood 0.07 per cent higher on buying momentum in selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.04 points to 1,507.67 from Friday’s close of 1,506.63 after moving between 1,501.77 and 1,511.77 throughout the morning session.

It opened 3.79 points higher at 1,510.42.

Losers outpaced gainers at 576 to 376, while 408 counters were unchanged, 724 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.60 billion shares worth about RM1.64 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.24, Top Glove rose two sen to RM8, TNB jumped 10 sen to RM11, Hartalega added two sen to RM14.18, while Maxis was flat at RM5.14, Public Bank fell eight sen to RM15.86 and IHH Healthcare shed six sen to RM5.27.

Of the actives, Metronic, Sapura Energy and Iris Corp all edged up half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, 12 sen and 33 sen, respectively, while CME and Rimbunan Sawit improved 1.5 sen each to 13 sen and 32.5 sen, and Jaya Tiasa went up 2.5 sen to 85.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 3.12 points to 10,840.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 5.74 points to 12,842.81.

The FBM 70 slipped 9.28 points to 14,022.75, while the FBMT 100 Index was 3.73 points higher at 10,655.47 and the FBM ACE surged 133.55 points to 11,195.09.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 0.65 of-a-point to 12,568.7, the Plantation Index strengthened 68.44 points to 7,220.39 and the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.18 of-a-point to 136.52. — Bernama