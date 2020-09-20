Agriculture Ministry offers financing to 82 entrepreneurs nationwide, says deputy minister

TANAH MERAH, Sept 20 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi) has offered financing amounting to RM5 million to 82 entrepreneurs nationwide this year through the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry ll Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

He said that among the government channels to help entrepreneurs was the Farmers Business Development Fund (TPUP) programme, which aimed to increase and strengthen entrepreneurs who have business networks with LPP.

“Financing under TPUP, among others, aims to increase the number of farmers who produce products that meet local standards and can enter the international market,” he told reporters after officiating the Farm Downstream Product Sales Centre in Kampung Tirok, Gual Ipoh here today.

He said the ministry, through LPP, always provided advice and guidance to entrepreneurs to be more successful in their projects.

“Mafi through the LPP, AgroBank and various other departments and agencies in this ministry are committed to providing assistance and loan facilities so that more entrepreneurs, especially young people, can venture into agriculture and the food industry.

This year, Mafi has also received RM50 million for the economic stimulus package and RM400 million for the Penjana (National Economic Recovery Plan),” he said.

At the same event, Che Abdullah said entrepreneurs, especially in the field of agriculture and plantation, should be more self-reliant and not just expect assistance from the government.

“Entrepreneurs must have the desire to be independent the government understands that agriculture is a tough field so we always provide assistance for them.

“Government assistance is just a way to speed up and pave the way for entrepreneurs to achieve more success, while the rest will be up to the entrepreneurs themselves to be more independent and creative,” he said. — Bernama