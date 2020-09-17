Syed Hussain elected as new Malaysian Employers Federation president

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Datuk Syed Hussain Husman has been elected as the new president of the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) for the 2020-2022 term, effective today.

MEF, in a statement also announced its former president Tan Sri Azman Shah Haron’s new position as president emeritus while the four elected vice-presidents are Mohd Farid Shah Mohd Basir, Datuk J. Palaniappan, Mohd Syukri Ahmad Sudari and Anne Kung Soo Ching.

MEF honourary treasurer is Datuk Ahmad Nadzarudin Abdul Razak.

“I hope the council members will support me as the president of MEF. I am taking over the leadership at a very critical time. Though we try to regain our momentum, the ‘new normal’ and new global direction continue to pose very tough challenges.

“As we weather this storm together, I call on the employer community to remain united and steadfast and continue to support MEF so that effective representations can be made to the government. In the interest of employers, this is critical for the future way forward,” said Syed Hussain. — Bernama