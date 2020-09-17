Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

A general view of the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM31.13 billion from RM35.9 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it eased to RM14.51 billion from RM17.9 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted four conventional money market tenders, one Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender and one reverse repo tender.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM31.10 billion conventional money market tender and a RM14.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama