Bursa Malaysia eases, KLCI down nearly 1pc

Bursa Malaysia has declined by nearly one per cent at mid-afternoon, with losses seen in almost all sectors except energy. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Bursa Malaysia has declined by nearly one per cent at mid-afternoon, with losses seen in almost all sectors except energy.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s (FBM KLCI) losses widened by 14.30 points to 1,516.98 from Tuesday’s close of 1,531.28.

The index opened 9.86 points stronger at 1,541.14.

Losers trumped gainers at 727 to 362, while 363 counters were unchanged, 596 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.19 billion shares worth about RM4.06 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank dropped 54 sen to RM16.16, Maybank and PetChem were 14 sen weaker at RM7.36 and RM5.55, respectively, while CIMB and Axiata both declined six sen to RM3.17 and RM3.04, respectively.

Hartalega was 40 sen higher at RM14.50, while Top Glove added eight sen to RM8.51.

Earlier on, Top Glove announced that its net profit had surged to RM1.87 billion in the financial year ended August 31, 2020 (FY2020), from RM364.68 million in FY2019.

Revenue for the year also jumped to RM7.24 billion from RM4.80 billion previously.

The glove maker also announced a final dividend of 8.5 sen—a payout of about RM691.8 million, bringing its total dividend payout for FY2020 to approximately RM961.2 million.

The counter has also emerged as one of the top three active counters.

Meanwhile, Ekovest rose half-a-sen to 58.5 sen, Technodex was two sen higher at 18 sen and HB Global advanced 2.5 sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 85.50 points to 10,893.70 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 58.04 points to 12,887.35.

The FBM 70 lost 36.57 points to 14,046.32, the FBMT 100 Index shed 82,65 points to 10,709.19 and the FBM ACE depreciated 67.75 points to 11,310.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 179.02 points to 12,647.38, the Plantation Index eased 57.45 points to 7,056.79 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was down 1.78 points to 135.79. — Bernama