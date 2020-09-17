Banks drag Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

On the local market, heavyweights Public Bank lost 46 sen to RM16.24, PetChem was 14 sen lower at RM5.55, Maybank dropped 12 sen to RM7.38, while Sime Darby and CIMB went down four sen to RM5.08 and RM3.19 respectively. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning, mainly dragged by the banks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 6.13 points to 1,525.15 from Tuesday’s close of 1,531.28.

It opened 9.86 points stronger at 1,541.14.

Gainers and losers stood at 448 each, while 412 counters were unchanged, 740 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.35 billion shares worth about RM2.1 billion.

On the local market, heavyweights Public Bank lost 46 sen to RM16.24, PetChem was 14 sen lower at RM5.55, Maybank dropped 12 sen to RM7.38, while Sime Darby and CIMB went down four sen to RM5.08 and RM3.19 respectively.

Hartalega and Top Glove remained higher, increasing 76 sen and 20 sen to RM14.86 and RM8.63 respectively, amid their strong prospects.

Of the actives, Ekovest was two sen higher at 60 sen, Technodex advanced two sen to 18 sen, while Bina Puri was flat at 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 25.14 points to 10,954.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 19.22 points to 12,964.61.

The FBM 70 improved 33.48 points to 14,116.37, the FBMT 100 Index inched down 26.04 points to 10,765.80 and the FBM ACE rose 122.73 points to 11,501.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 146.73 points to 12,679.67, the Plantation Index eased 5.5 points to 7,108.74 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was down 1.47 points at 136.1. — Bernama