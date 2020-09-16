KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — In a first for a Malaysian port, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) was awarded silver for its 2019 Integrated Annual Report at the 34th International Annual Report Competition (ARC Awards) held in New York.

BPHB clinched the award in the Port Management sub-category under the Traditional Annual Report category with its report titled “Realisation of Greater Potential.

“This report marked the beginning of our journey into integrated reporting, which is a step we consciously took to elevate the Group’s corporate reporting practices and to bring our business into sharper focus for our stakeholders and investors,” BPHB Group CEO Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah said in a statement released yesterday.

He said the award will drive the company to aim higher in its management practices.

“We remain strongly committed to this journey while we build a better brand to achieve our vision of being a World-Class Port Operator,” he added.