Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s uptrend to open slightly higher against the US dollar today as weak greenback sentiment helped spur appetite for emerging currencies, including the ringgit, dealers said.

At 9am, the local currency was quoted at 4.1400/1450 versus the US dollar compared with 4.1440/1490 at yesterday’s close.

A dealer said investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision on its key interest rate, which is scheduled for Wednesday, as well as rising Covid-19 cases and a political shift in the United States.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

It depreciated versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0339/0386 from 3.0321/0369 on Monday, decreased against the Japanese yen to 3.9167/9218 from 3.9080/9138, and weakened against the euro to 4.9129/9193 from 4.9119/9195 yesterday.

The domestic unit, however, rose vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3120/3189 from 5.3230/3315 previously. — Bernama