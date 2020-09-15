Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-morning, Hartalega, Maybank lead uptrend

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers thumping losers 497 to 414, while 378 counters were unchanged, 760 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The rally mainly in Hartalega and the banking counters, largely Maybank, helped turnaround Bursa Malaysia at mid-morning with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rising 5.76 to 1,517.12 at 11am.

The key index opened 1.00 points lower at 1,510.36 compared to Monday’s close of 1,511.36.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers thumping losers 497 to 414, while 378 counters were unchanged, 760 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.07 billion shares worth RM2.45 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Hartalega increased 7.5 per cent, or 98 sen, to RM13.98, Maybank added nine sen to RM7.37 and Public Bank was 12 sen firmer at RM16.04.

KLK perked 26 sen to RM22.58 and PetChem advanced five sen to RM5.65.

Ten out of 30 FBM KLCI members were in the red, led by Top Glove, which lost 25 sen to RM8.33 and TNB which dropped 14 sen to RM11.04.

The healthcare index remained in positive territory as the pharmaceutical counters recorded gains following Covid-19 vaccine optimism.

Among top gainers, Pharmaniaga and Duopharma rose 28 sen and 29 sen to RM4.77 and RM3.39, respectively.

Supermax remained in the red, losing 49 sen to RM8.51, Rubberex depreciating 27 sen to RM5.36 and Comfort Gloves dropping 25 sen to RM4.12.

Of the actives, Parkson went up two sen to 21 sen, Hiap Teck improved 3.5 sen to 26 sen and Bintai Kaiden added 16 sen to 69 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 29.04 points to 10,901.52 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 11.97 points at 12,890.08.

The FBM 70 added 3.04 points to 14,058.13, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 31.03 points to 10,712.22 and the FBM ACE surged 152.67 points to 11,212.03.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index leaped 101.31 points to 12,663.12, the Plantation Index improved 22.62 points to 7,057.68, while the Industrial Products and Services Index up 0.68 of-a-point to 137.32. — Bernama