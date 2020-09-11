Stats Dept: Malaysia’s industrial production index returns to positive growth of 1.2pc in July 2020

Workers are pictured at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― The industrial production index (IPI) returned to positive growth of 1.2 per cent in July 2020 since February 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, in a statement today, said the IPI increase in July 2020 was due to the increment in manufacturing index of 2.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the index of mining and electricity recorded a deterioration of 3.0 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

“The manufacturing sector output based on year-on-year comparison increased by 2.9 per cent in July 2020 after recording an increase of 4.7 per cent in June 2020,” he said.

The major sub-sectors contributing to the growth in manufacturing sector in July 2020 were electrical and electronics products (9.6 per cent), transport equipment and other manufacturers (9.0 per cent), and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (1.5 per cent).

The mining sector output dropped 3.0 per cent in July 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. The deterioration was due to the decrease in crude oil and condensate index (-1.2 per cent) and natural gas index (-4.4 per cent).

The electricity sector output decreased 5.1 per cent in July 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year. ― Bernama