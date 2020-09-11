Selangor Business Hub to become breakthrough for SMEs globally

Datuk Teng Chang Khim speaks during an interview at his office in Shah Alam February 16, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The Selangor Business Hub (SBH), is expected to become a breakthrough for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around the globe in reaching more business counterparts and further grow their businesses especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having restrictions and limited resources during the crisis, Selangor state executive councillor Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the hub provides convenience for businesses in Selangor to engage virtually with the stakeholders, besides reaching new business partners.

“This is in line with the vision to become a premier regional smart state in Asean by 2025.

“It is not going to replace physical activities later on because we still have to go to overseas conferences and meet the people but this effort will better assist us as an extensional of the current business flow,” he told Bernama after the launch of Selangor Business Hub here, today.

He said the initiative was started five years ago with Selangor International Expo and thereafter expanded to Selangor Asean Business Conference, Smart City & Digital Economy Convention and Selangor R&D and Innovations Expo.

“We integrated all four and rebrand it as Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS). So, this year because of the pandemic, we are unable to organise,” he explained.

As such, he said the initiative had taken place virtually together along with the creation of SBH, another digitalisation initiative by Invest Malaysia.

“All the information is available online for them and we are looking forward to expand our activities there. Hence, we hope to get responses and feedback from SMEs to further improve the hub,” he said.

Teng also hoped that more SMEs would take up the opportunities through SBH to continue their current businesses, finding new partners or establish new businesses through this challenging period.

The SBH comprises three key components, which includes the Invest Selangor Investment Promotional Programmes, a portal that hosts all virtual conferences and webinars organised by Invest Selangor and virtual meetings with potential partners or investors across the region. — Bernama