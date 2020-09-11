Domestic Trade Ministry actively promoting micro franchise business for B40, M40

Ministry of Domestic Trade And Consumer Affairs chief secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad addresses the media during a press conference in Putrajaya August 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is actively promoting micro franchise businesses that are relevant to the B40 and M40 groups.

Secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said the ministry has conducted discussions with several industry players who have the potential to offer affordable franchise packages which require capital of RM100,000 and below as well as RM50,000 and below micro franchise.

“This initiative will create job opportunities to the B40 and M40 groups, besides generating profit to the franchisers,” he said in his speech at the Central Zone Franchise Bay 2020 programme at a shopping mall here today.

To date, Hasnol Zam Zam said, 11 franchise brands have offered micro and affordable packages, including Arjuna Village, Ani Sup Utara, Taska Bonda Mama, KopieSatu, V-Agromart, MD Putu Bambu World and Q-dees.

He said KPDNHEP has strategic partners who offered financing to those interested in venturing into the business namely Small Franchise Financing Scheme (SPKF), Franchise Development Fund (DBPF) and Franchise Financing Scheme (SPF).

Meanwhile, Hasnol Zam Zam said the ministry targeted 30 potential franchisees with an investment value of RM7.5 million through the Franchise Bay programme, which runs until Sunday.

A total of 646 franchise brands are registered in Malaysia including 583 home-grown brands such as Manhattan Fish Market, Marrybrown, Tealive, Coolblog, Genius Aulad, Old Town White Coffee and Teh Tarik Place. — Bernama