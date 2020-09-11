Bursa Malaysia firmer at mid-morning

The market barometer FBM Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose slightly by 0.56 points to 1,490.65 from yesterday's close of 1,490.12. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― Bursa Malaysia was traded in the black at mid-morning, with the strong support of the healthcare index, swinging from yesterday's losses.

This was after the healthcare Index staged a strong rebound as it increased 6.68 per cent to 3,355.46, driven by strong uptake in the broader market after a recent sell-off.

The market barometer FBM Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose slightly by 0.56 points to 1,490.65 from yesterday's close of 1,490.12.

It was solely supported by Top Glove and Hartalega, which surged RM1.01 to RM7.46 and 60 sen to RM12.48, respectively.

Meanwhile, 26 others were in the red and two were untraded, capping the gains of the FBM KLCI.

The downside was dragged by laggards, including Maybank as it decline 13 sen to RM7.37, Tenaga Nasional lost 30 sen to RM11.20, Public Bank slipped 16 sen to RM16.03, IHH dropped 12 sen to RM5.38, and Petronas Chemicals was 23 sen lower at RM5.49.

Across the board, glove counters continued to dominate the market as top gainers, namely Supermax surged RM1.28 to RM7.38 with most of its warrants also in the uptrend, Rubberex added 93 sen to RM5.23, Kossan Rubber climbed 74 sen to RM10.44, while Careplus and Comfort Glove both went up 43 sen each to RM2.45 and RM3.66, respectively.

This was driven by the latest bargain-hunting as the counters suffered a major slip over the past week.

On actives, XOX rose one sen to 19.5 sen, Macpie gained two sen to 34 sen, while Pegasus heights was flat at 2.5 sen.

Top losers, meanwhile, were led by Nestle as it gave up 90 sen to RM139.90, Panamy declined 44 sen to RM28.36, and Petronas Dagangan erased 42 sen to RM20.36.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 48.23 points to 10,657.16 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index accumulated 131.18 points to 12,504.01.

The FBM 70 increased 209.39 points to 13,580.64, the FBMT 100 Index was 42.89 points firmer at 10,480.92 and the FBM ACE surged 410.96 points to 10,108.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 111,50 points to 12,589.68 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.18 points to 133.66 and the Plantation Index was 30.99 points lower higher at 6,991.11. ― Bernama