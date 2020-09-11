AirAsia consolidates media solutions under AirAsia Media Group

The AirAsia Media Group is a one-of-a-kind marketing solutions partner, integrating adtech and data with content and publishing channels, focused on travellers and pop-culture in Asean. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― AirAsia has announced the consolidation of its media solutions, which encompass adtech, content and media-related offerings, under AirAsia Media Group.

The AirAsia Media Group is a one-of-a-kind marketing solutions partner, integrating adtech and data with content and publishing channels, focused on travellers and pop-culture in Asean.

“As AirAsia’s media arm, the Media Group will play an integral role in the airline’s fully integrated travel and lifestyle ecosystem-building efforts,” the airline said in a statement today.

By leveraging AirAsia’s extensive range of omnichannel media assets and rich first-party database, the Media Group is able to engage consumers at every touchpoint and provide targeted media solutions to brands, through its proprietary self-service ad tech platform or managed service.

To strengthen its pop-culture offering, AirAsia Media Group has established a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG).

An initiative from this partnership is Red Records, a unique joint-venture record label with UMG, which will soon launch “Passcode”, the debut single of Thai-German artiste Jannine Weigel, produced by a Grammy-nominated record producer Tommy Brown.

Another joint-venture initiative is RedCarpet, an end-to-end talent to production to media offering for brands, which recently launched its first campaign featuring Malaysian artiste Alvin Chong.

The establishment of AirAsia Media Group is aligned with AirAsia’s digital transformation strategy and will position the media group as the engine to power, distribute and unify AirAsia’s advertising assets across the group companies, creating a results-oriented proposition for its advertising partners, from online to in-flight, and from origin to destination. ― Bernama