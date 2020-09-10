Bank Muamalat branches to open on weekends for post-moratorium applications

Bank Muamalat advises its customers wishing to seek assistance to bring their latest salary slips, supporting documents such as letter of termination of employment/salary deduction/unpaid leave and letter of oath. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, September 10 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd will open all branches nationwide over two consecutive weekends to assist its customers who are facing financial constraints to apply for post-moratorium payment assistance.

Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak branches will open on September 12 and 13 as well as September 19 and 20 while the Kelantan and Terengganu branches will open on September 11 and 12 as well as September 18 and 19.

Chief executive officer Khairul Kamarudin in a statement said as of September 10, Bank Bank Muamalat had successfully contacted 100 per cent of its targeted group of customers, but from that number, only 17 per cent had responded.

“Bank Muamalat is concerned and ready to assist customers who are expected to be facing difficulty in continuing repayments after the moratorium period ends on September 30.

“Considering that many have still not responded, the bank has decided to open all branches on two consecutive weekends if they need assistance or wish to contact us,” he said.

At the same time, customers who wish to seek assistance are advised to bring their latest salary slips, supporting documents such as letter of termination of employment/salary deduction/unpaid leave and letter of oath. — Bernama