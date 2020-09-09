AirAsia establishes Asia Digital Engineering to consolidate engineering personnel

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the airline group said ADE will operate as a centralised and independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit to service all of AirAsia’s group airlines and third-party airlines in the region. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — AirAsia Group Bhd has established Asia Digital Engineering Sdn Bhd (ADE) to consolidate its engineering personnel across the group.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the airline group said ADE will operate as a centralised and independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit to service all of AirAsia’s group airlines and third-party airlines in the region.

The new subsidiary will be an avenue to earn additional income, focusing on key services such as line maintenance, workshop, engineering support, component and warehouse, as well as digital and innovation.

“ADE will embark on Industry 4.0 digital transformation journey, embracing the future by leveraging on the latest technologies in automation, big data analytics, predictive maintenance, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to effectively reduce maintenance costs and increase productivity and efficiency, while maintaining a high level of safety, quality and fleet airworthiness,” it said.

The airline has appointed head of fleet and technical asset management Mahesh Kumar Jaya Kumar as the chief executive officer of ADE.

It added that ADE has successfully obtained the Aircraft Maintenance Organisation approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to start its operation with effect from today. — Bernama