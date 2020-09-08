MSM Group CEO placed on leave of absence

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM) said its group chief executive officer (GCEO) has been placed on a leave of absence until further notice from the board and is required to explain certain irregularities relating to inventories of MSM Sugar Refinery (Johor) Sdn Bhd.

“He has been given seven days from today to respond to the matter,” said MSM in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The sugar manufacturer said it will continue its business as usual and in the interim, the board has appointed Fakhrunniam Othman as the officer-in-charge to perform the functions of the MSM GCEO.

Fakhrunniam is currently FGV Holdings Bhd’s group investment officer.

“The board has also established a board executive committee, comprising three MSM directors, Datuk Syed Hisham Syed Wazir, Datuk Dr Abd Hapiz Abdullah and Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan, to guide and assist the officer-in-charge during this interim period,” said MSM.

It added that further announcements shall be made in the event of material developments on the matter. — Bernama