Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, a Qard and a reverse repo tender. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM30.54 billion from RM31.95 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM11.67 billion from RM16.09 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, a Qard and a reverse repo tender.

It has also announced the availability of reverse repo, Sale and Buy Back Agreement (SBBA) and Collateralised Commodity Murabahah (CCM) facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM30.50 billion conventional money market tender and a RM11.70 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama