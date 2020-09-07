Ringgit falls against US dollar at close

At 6pm, the domestic unit stood at 4.1550/1600 against the greenback from last Friday’s close of 4.1470/1520. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The ringgit ended broadly lower against the US dollar in line with the weak sentiment in equity markets, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the domestic unit stood at 4.1550/1600 against the greenback from last Friday’s close of 4.1470/1520.

AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the ringgit slid today due to a fall in US stocks on Friday that hurt global risk sentiment, which was then compounded by lower oil prices.

“The ringgit/US dollar pair drifted back towards the key resistance level at 4.1550,” he told Bernama.

Brent crude declined 1.76 per cent to US$41.91 per barrel on news that Saudi Arabia reduced the pricing for October crude sales, following lack of demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ringgit was also traded mixed against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the British pound to 5.4804/4887 from last Friday’s 5.5143/5213 and was slightly higher against the euro at 4.9145/9209 from 4.9150/9214 previously.

The domestic unit was slightly lower against the Singapore dollar at 3.0411/0452 from 3.0410/0458 and declined against the yen to 3.9113/9171 from 3.9042/9100. — Bernama