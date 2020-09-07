Bursa Malaysia in the red at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is weighed down by selling pressure in selected blue-chip stocks at mid-afternoon. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon, weighed down by selling pressure in selected blue-chip stocks led by Top Glove and Tenaga.

At 3.06 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.92 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 1,508.94 from last Friday's close of 1,515.86.

The key index eased 1.23 points at the opening.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove gave up 17 sen to RM8.21, Tenaga shed 16 sen to RM11.00, Dialog lost 11 sen to RM3.71, MISC was 10 sen weaker at RM7.52, while Petronas Chemicals was unchanged at RM5.50.

Of the actives, JCY went up three sen to 79.5 sen, Ekovest climbed four sen to 52.5 sen, SYF inched up five sen to 23.5 sen, while Fintec trimmed 1.5 sen to 14 sen and Permaju was half-a-sen easier at 43.5 sen.

Supermax warrants continued to dominate the top losers list by taking up five out of the top 10 loser counters, while Supermax, also among them, lost 50 sen to RM9.10.

Other top decliners included Allianz which slipped 70 sen to RM13.90, MPI and Thong Guan which lost 34 sen each to RM17.96 and RM5.10, respectively, and Pharmaniaga which dwindled 30 sen to RM4.74.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 62.72 points to 10,909.57, the FBMT 100 Index was 57.79 points lower at 10,712.75 and the FBM 70 dipped 110.84 points to 14,287.34.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 104.32 points to 12,905.5 and the FBM ACE shrank 107.77 points to 10,698.28.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 16.37 points to 12,621.49, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.94 of-a-point to 135.99 but the Plantation Index improved 24.69 points to 7,087.94. — Bernama