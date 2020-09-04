Emkay Group confident of achieving full take-up rate for TMR

CYBERJAYA, Sept 4 — Emkay Group is optimistic its first full-fledged residential development, The Mulia Residence (TMR) Phase 2, will enjoy a full take-up rate by the end of this year after its launch tomorrow.

Group chief executive officer Jayasangaran Dhanapal said currently, the second phase of TMR, which was open for registration in March 2020, has received a very encouraging response with a 60 per cent take-up to date.

“Our award-winning development has struck a balance between design and pricing which I believe are key driving factors that have resonated well with our buyers,” he told reporters at the TMR Phase 2 media briefing here today.

He said take-up for Phase 1 with 250 units only took nine months after its launch in April last year.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, everything is on track for completion as scheduled,” he said, adding that the target completion dates for Phase 1 and Phase 2 are February 2022 and August 2023 respectively.

With a total gross development value (GDV) of RM180 million, the second phase of TMR comprises 133 units of premium three-storey terraced houses with three types available — intermediate units, end/garden units and corner units.

The selling price for each unit starts from RM985,555.

TMR will be developed in three phases with a total GDV of RM737 million. Phase 3, which comprises 417 mid-rise premium apartments, is targeted for launch by end-2021.

Besides the third phase of TMR, EMKAY is planning to launch two more projects in Cyberjaya by 2021. — Bernama