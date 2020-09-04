Continuous profit-taking drag Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was lower across the board at mid-afternoon today — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Bursa Malaysia was lower across the board at mid-afternoon today, dragged down by continuous profit-taking in finance, healthcare and consumer products, and services.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.87 points to 1,511.53 from yesterday’s close of 1,515.40.

The barometer index opened 10.78 points lower at 1,515.40.

Of the 30 heavyweights, gains were led by Hartalega, Hong Leong Bank, Digi and Top Glove and four other companies.

Genting Malaysia was flat while the other 21 were lower.

On the overall market, losers trounced gainers 710 to 311, while 390 counters were unchanged, 615 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 5.04 billion shares worth RM2.76 billion.

Maybank slipped one sen to RM7.20, Tenaga declined four sen to RM11, IHH slipped five sen to RM5.23, and Petronas Chemicals was two sen lower at RM5.53.

Among the actives, XOX rose 1.5 sen to 24.5 sen, K-One gained three sen to 44 sen and AE Multi was four sen higher at 21 sen.

Top gainers Allianz Malaysia jumped 62 sen to RM14.60, Lysaght Galvanized added 20 sen to RM2.40 and Country View was 17 sen better at RM1.20.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 61.35 points to 10,950.89, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 59.45 points to 10,748.89 and the FBM 70 gave up 203.96 points to 14,404.59.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 71.09 points to 12,988.40 and the FBM ACE weakened 43.35 points to 10,807.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 48.06 points to 12,599.60, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.86 point to 136.64, and the Plantation Index was 35.43 points lower at 7,092.43. — Bernama