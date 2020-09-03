Over 50pc of Perak businesses not halal-certified, says state Islamic committee chairman

A Jakim officer checks the halal certificate of a restaurant in Alor Setar January 15, 2019. The Perak government will hold more campaigns and programmes to get traders and small-scale entrepreneurs certified, plus educate the public on buying halal-certified products. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 3 — Despite efforts by the authorities, more than 50 per cent of traders and small-scale entrepreneurs in Perak haven’t obtained the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) halal certificate.

State Islamic and Information Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin, said their excuse not to apply because it’s hard shouldn’t arise if conditions have been met and the paperwork is complete.

“Of course we’re strict about the application, especially on hygiene, and we’ve even withdrawn certification because of the emphasis on this.

“But if they’ve met the requirements, Insyaallah, the certificate will be issued. We strongly encourage small traders to apply because it costs a minimum of RM200,” he told a press conference today after launching the Halal Compliance Seminar at the Perak Islamic Administration Institute (Intim).

He said the state government will hold more campaigns and programmes to get traders and small-scale entrepreneurs certified, plus educate the public on buying halal-certified products.

He said the halal certification improves public confidence and can help with the international expansion of businesses.

On the seminar, Mohd Akmal said it was aimed at deepening the understanding of a halal certification (such as standards, enforcement, etc) among certificate holders. — Bernama