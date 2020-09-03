FBM KLCI in negative territory on continued profit-taking

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 22.40 points or 1.45 per cent to 1,515.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,537.54. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The FBM KLCI remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today, dragged by continued profit-taking in the healthcare, utilities and telecommunications counters.

Top Glove, which proposed a bonus issue of up to 5.48 billion new shares, on the basis of two bonus shares for one existing share, saw its shares declined 22 sen to RM8.47.

Hartalega, another healthcare-linked company also experienced a drop of RM1.28 to RM14.08, while Tenaga shed 20 sen to RM11.04 and Maxis was 12 sen weaker at RM4.98.

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 22.40 points or 1.45 per cent to 1,515.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,537.54.

The barometer index opened 3.1 points higher at 1,540.64.

On the scoreboard, market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 834 to 291, while 365 counters were unchanged, 536 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 6.56 billion shares worth RM3.66 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank slipped four sen to RM7.21, Public Bank erased 12 sen to RM16.02, IHH shed nine sen to RM5.26 and Petronas Chemicals was five sen lower at RM5.54.

Among the actives, Pegasus Heights inched down half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Permaju Industries added five sen to 40.5 sen and Pegasus Heights warrant was flat at two sen.

Top gainers Batu Kawan rose 40 sen to RM15.46, Lysaght Galvanized added 38 sen to RM2.32 and Malaysian Pacific Industries advanced 36 sen to RM18.86.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 169.91 points to 11,004.45, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 166.84 points to 10,799.67 and the FBM 70 gave up 253.16 points to 14,570.30.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 239.27 points to 13,058.03 and the FBM ACE weakened 238.35 points to 11,026.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 80.65 points to 12,614.86, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.55 points to 137.59, and the Plantation Index was 66.95 points lower at 7,099.83. — Bernama