Druva, fuelled by rapid cloud adoption, notches 100pc growth in Asia-Pacific and Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Cloud Data Protection and Management leader, Druva Inc has announced it is continuing to experience accelerated growth for its SaaS-based data protection solutions in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

As businesses of all sizes increasingly utilise the region’s rapidly expanding cloud resources to re-imagine business operations, Druva has grown its data centre workload revenue to more than 100 per cent in the last 12 months.

It has also helped over 135 leading enterprises, including Adani Wilmar (India), NTT DATA (Japan), McConnell Dowell (Australia), Gold Peak (Hong Kong) and UNIADEX Ltd (Japan) successfully navigate their digital transformation initiatives with the industry’s leading cloud data protection platform.

According to a statement, Druva is currently focused on further accelerating growth through 2020 as the region demands alternatives to aging hardware and software-based legacy solutions.

“As businesses in APJ adopt remote operating models, there is an urgency to adopt new technologies, maintain business continuity and secure organisational and dispersed workforce data,” said Druva Regional Vice-President (APJ), Pete Yamasaki.

“Regardless of the industry, sector or legacy, companies are turning to the cloud for the scale and technology it has to offer. Druva has successfully proven to businesses in APAC the value cloud data protection can offer, compared to traditional hardware-based architectures.

Druva, trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud, is a privately-held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. — Bernama