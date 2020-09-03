Bursa Malaysia erases earlier gains on selling in heavyweights

On the scoreboard, market breadth was negative with losers trumping gainers 586 to 386, while 385 counters were unchanged, 669 untraded and 25 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Bursa Malaysia erased its earlier gains to slip into the red at mid-morning on selling in selected heavyweights.

Healthcare-linked companies Hartalega and IHH trimmed 82 sen and nine sen to RM14.54 and RM5.26 respectively, while utilities company Tenaga lost 16 sen to RM11.08.

On the scoreboard, market breadth was negative with losers trumping gainers 586 to 386, while 385 counters were unchanged, 669 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 3.96 billion shares worth RM2.16 billion.

At 11.09am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 9.57 points to 1,527.97 from yesterday’s close of 1,537.54.

The barometer index opened 3.1 points higher at 1,540.64.

Among the actives, Pegasus Heights slipped one sen to three sen, Permaju rose seven sen to 42.5 sen and MQ Technology was half-a-sen better at 21.5 sen.

Of the top losers, Nestle lost RM2 to RM139.80, Dutch Lady erased 46 sen to RM39.04 and Kossan Rubber was 30 sen weaker at RM14.82.

Top gainers Lysaght Galvanized Steel rose 43 sen to RM2.37, while both Hong Leong Financial and Vitrox added 38 sen to RM13.72 and RM12.88, respectively.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM7.23, Tenaga reduced 16 sen to RM11.08, Public Bank was down by six sen to RM16.08 and Petronas Chemicals was six sen weaker at RM5.53.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 56.55 points to 11,117.81, the FBMT 100 Index was 56.93 points lower at 10,909.57 and the FBM 70 depreciated 33.16 points to 14,790.30.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 68.21 points to 13,229.10 while the FBM ACE added 10.20 points to 11,275.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 39.90 points to 12,655.61, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.77 point to 138.37 and the Plantation Index was 46.36 points lower at 7,120.42. — Bernama