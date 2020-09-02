Proton records 11,378 vehicle sales in August

A Proton logo is seen on a car at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Proton Holdings Bhd sold 11,378 vehicles in August 2020, which was 24.7 per cent higher in number, compared with the same month last year, but a reduction of 14 per cent from July.

Market share for the month is forecast at 21.6 per cent while year-to-date (YTD) market share is estimated to be slightly higher at 21.7 per cent, the national carmaker said in a statement today.

“With 61,672 sales so far in 2020, Proton’s YTD sales as at August 2020 is 46 units ahead of the same period from the previous year. The achievement is particularly noteworthy as sales in March, April and May were affected by the movement control order (MCO) to curb the rise of coronavirus infections.

“Three Proton models maintained sales leadership in their respective classes. The Proton Persona and Proton Exora continue to lead their segments with the former holding off strong challenges from rivals from foreign brands,” it said.

Proton Edar’s chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the company was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the company had been able to recover the lost sales during the MCO period.

Proton took three months to get back on track.

“By exceeding our YTD volume in August 2019, we are quietly confident of recovery from the headwinds of Covid-19.

“The positive effect this has on the company, our employees and the vendor community cannot be understated and we hope to continue this trend until the end of the year so as to give the automotive industry ecosystem a strong boost,” Roslan said. — Bernama