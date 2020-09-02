Buying momentum in mid-cap, financial-linked stocks boosts FBM KLCI

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The FBM KLCI remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today, boosted by continued buying momentum, especially in financial and mid-capitalisation (mid-cap) stocks.

However, the gains were capped by losses in the healthcare sector.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 7.33 points to 1,528.76 from Tuesday’s close of 1,521.43.

The barometer index opened 3.69 points higher at 1,525.12.

Market breadth was, however, negative, with losers edging past gainers 526 to 499, while 404 counters were unchanged, 577 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 8.07 billion shares worth RM3.25 billion.

An analyst foresees the local bourse to continue its bullish tone, buoyed by retail investors, particularly in the small and mid-cap stocks.

However, the gains were capped by losses in glove counters due to profit taking, she said.

The list of top losers was led by glove makers Hartalega, Kossan Rubber, Supermax and Top Glove which erased 96 sen, 62 sen, 42 sen and 40 sen each to RM15.50, RM15.18, RM41.44 and RM26.10, respectively.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose 10 sen to RM7.23, Tenaga added 16 sen to RM11.14 and Public Bank advanced eight sen to RM16.

Among the actives, Pasukhas improved 1.5 sen to 13 sen, JCY International inched up 13.5 sen to 81 sen and Sapura Energy was one sen higher at 13.5 sen.

Top gainers included Nestle which advanced RM2.80 to RM141.80, Malaysian Pacific Industries which appreciated RM1.30 to RM18.30, and PPB which was 54 sen higher at RM18.98.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 45.36 points to 11,119.82, the FBMT 100 Index was 44.61 points stronger at 10,914.06 and the FBM 70 climbed 30.56 points to 14,791.88.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 29.06 points to 13,249.98 and the FBM ACE rose 18.77 points to 11,223.20.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 102.92 points to 12,614.90, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.07 points to 137.70, while the Plantation Index strengthened 53.94 points to 7,138.74. — Bernama