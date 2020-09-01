Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 539 to 5122 while 361 counters were unchanged, 594 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning tracking Wall Street’s overnight performance after stock splits of Apple and Tesla.

The DJI Average was down marginally by 223 points at the 28,430 level, the S&P 500 ended flat at 3,500 level while the Nasdaq briefly touched 12,000 to close on another record high.

On the local front, brokerage firm Rakuten Trade said it expects the FBM KLCI to stage a technical rebound from last week’s sell-down.

“The inclusion of Supermax and Kossan into the MSCI Index may see renewed buying interest in glove counters that may provide support to the FBM KLCI in the likes of TopGlove and Hartalega.

“Hence, we reckon there will be trading opportunities with the focus on small mid-cap stocks and thematic stocks such as AHB Holdings in our investment idea today,” it said in a note.

At 11.26am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up by 3.10 points at 1,528.31 from Friday’s close of 1,525.21.

The barometer index opened 16.34 points higher at 1,541.55.

On the broader market, however, losers outnumbered gainers 539 to 5122 while 361 counters were unchanged, 594 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 5.35 billion shares worth RM2.49 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank shed four sen to RM7.29, Public Bank declined 30 sen to RM16.12, while Top Glove rose four sen to RM26.68 and Tenaga was 14 sen higher at RM11.00.

Among the actives, Nova added 1.5 sen to 11 sen, XOX inched up half-a-sen to 26.5 sen, Lambo was flat at 5.5 sen but DGB was half-a-sen easier at 5.5 sen.

Of the top losers, KLK went down 58 sen to RM22.08, Public Bank dropped 30 sen to RM16.12, KESM lost 23 sen to RM8.40 and Bintulu Port was 15 sen lower at RM3.80.

Top gainers Malaysian Pacific increased RM1.12 to RM16.82, Hong Leong jumped 64 sen to RM14.64, PPB gained 46 sen to RM18.46 and F&N added 42 sen to RM31.04.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 25.60 points to 11,111.18, the FBMT 100 Index was 23.38 points firmer at 10,910.13 and the FBM 70 appreciated 36.47 points to 14,783.86.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 60.69 points to 13,227.35, while the FBM ACE added 165.28 points to 11,144.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 15 points to 12,627.77, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.07 point to 136.57 and the Plantation Index slipped 14.28 points to 7,043.00. — Bernama