HSBC launches Malaysia’s first 24/7 digital account opening

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — HSBC Malaysia achieved another milestone as it becomes the first bank in the country to launch a digital account opening journey with 24/7 self-service machine for identification and verification process.

It’s country head of wealth and personal banking Tara Latini said the bank’s digital features were constantly being improved to empower customers to pick the best banking experience that fits their lifestyle.

“As customers’ preference continues to evolve, we continue to enhance our products and services to strengthen our relationship with them,” she said in a statement today.

She said the launch of the online account opening service and its recent launch of DuitNow QR are part of the bank’s vision of the future of banking with a blended approach in serving its customers with the best of its digital world and its people.

The bank said the new online account opening service launch, which minimises physical contact, is timely with social distancing measures being the new norm in the foreseeable future due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama