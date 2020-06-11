US economy has hit turning point, says White House adviser Kudlow

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow says the stock market is presaging an upturn in the economy. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 11 ― White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said yesterday the US economy appears to have hit a turning point after rapidly plunging into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic about three months ago.

“The stock market is presaging an upturn in the economy,” he said in an interview on CNBC, citing the recent market rally and a variety of indicators he said were green shoots of the economy.

The government jobs report released on Friday unexpectedly showed that the US unemployment rate dropped in May while businesses added jobs. Kudlow told CNBC he expected upcoming reports for June and July to also be strong.

Despite the positive signs, the White House and lawmakers continue to discuss another funding round to boost the economic recovery. Kudlow told reporters at the White House “there's a lot of options.”

“No one is happy with the US$600 (RM2,551) plus-up,” Kudlow said, referring to the US$600 added to unemployment benefits, which is set to expire next month. Some conservatives have said the amount is too high.

Kudlow added that “we're looking very carefully” at a type of return-to-work bonus or credit for workers.

The US economy ended its longest expansion in history in February and entered recession as a result of the pandemic, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private group that determines US business cycles.

Stay-home orders in almost every state led tens of millions of people to file for unemployment benefits while the stock market tumbled and small businesses folded up shop. The US Congress passed multi-trillion dollar packages to help individuals and corporations as well as fight the spread of the disease. ― Reuters