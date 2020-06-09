France pledges €15b to support aviation sector, says finance minister

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh February 22, 2020. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, June 9 — The French government will provide €15 billion (RM72 billion) to support the country’s aviation industry, which has been hammered by the travel restrictions imposed to blunt the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today.

“We are declaring a state of emergency to save our aeronautics industry so that it can be more competitive,” Le Maire said at a press conference in Paris.

The plan includes €1.5 billion to spur research on a future “carbon neutral plane,” he added. — AFP