LONDON, June 4 — British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said today it plans to shed up to 500 jobs as it seeks to bring its cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels.

It said the job losses reflected lower than originally planned production volumes and improved productivity across the business. An employee and trade union consultation process will be launched in the coming days. — Reuters