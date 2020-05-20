US stocks open higher, extending run of volatility

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 20 — Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher today, extending a volatile week on hopes for a US economic rebound as retailers reported mixed results.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,552.25, up 1.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent to 2,968.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.7 per cent to 9,339.65.

Stocks fell yesterday, giving back some of Monday’s rally that followed positive initial clinical results of a vaccine candidate for the coronavirus.

The market has been weighing hopes for an economic rebound as more states reopen for business against a mounting pile of terrible indicators on joblessness, business investment and consumer confidence.

Big-box retailer Target was flat early today after reporting an 11.3 per cent jump in first-quarter revenues to US$19.6 billion. However, the company suffered a 64.3 drop in profits to US$284 million due to higher costs.

The results demonstrated the juggling act essential stores are doing during the Covid-19 crisis, when they are paying bonuses to hourly workers and spending more on cleaning.

Among other retailers reporting results, Lowe’s rose 2.3 per cent, while Urban Outfitters fell 4.8 per cent. — AFP