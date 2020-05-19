Boost enables cashless Zakat payment across three more states

Boost has added three more states – Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah to its in-app Zakat payment feature. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Homegrown and leading lifestyle e-wallet, Boost has added three more states – Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah to its in-app Zakat payment feature which enables clean, simple and convenient cashless zakat payment for more Muslims to fulfil their religious obligations.

This brings to a total of six states on top of Selangor, Wilayah Persekutuan and Kedah, in which Boost is appointed as an official zakat collection agent.

Chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah said with less than a week left in Ramadan, those who have not paid their Zakat contribution can do so from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“We recognise that getting used to the new normal in this Conditional Movement Control Order requires more contactless and cashless solutions for Malaysians to go about their daily lives with minimal disruptions.

“Zakat payments are an important part of Ramadan and we’re committed to make it easy for Muslims across the country to put their religious faith and obligations into practice as well as make zakat payments and collection processes more seamless and efficient for the state collection bodies through Boost,” he said in a statement, today.

With this payment feature, Mohd Khairil said users can now make ‘Zakat Fitrah’ and/or ‘Zakat Harta’ payments directly from the app for Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS), Pusat Pungutan Zakat – Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (PPZ-MAIWP), Lembaga Zakat Negeri Kedah (LZNK), Majlis Ugama Islam & Adat Resam Melayu Pahang (MUIP), Perbadanan Baitulmal Negeri Sembilan (PBMaINS) and Majlis Ugama Islam Sabah (MUIS).

“Users can pay for their zakat by clicking on the zakat tile on the homepage. First, add a zakat account by choosing which state payments will be made to, then, users have to provide their IC number, name, and mobile number before making a payment,” he said.

He added, Information on ‘Harga Beras’ is also available in the app and upon successful payment, users will receive a receipt via e-mail which can be used for individual tax rebate purposes.

On top of making zakat payments within the e-wallet app, Boost is also a payment option for online zakat payments at the Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak website, he said. — Bernama