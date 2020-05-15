HWGB unit appointed distributor of Covid-19 diagnostic kit in Malaysia

HWG Consortium Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the authorised distributor of antibody IgM/IgG Covid-19 diagnostic kit in Malaysia. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — HWG Consortium Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the authorised distributor of antibody IgM/IgG Covid-19 diagnostic kit in Malaysia by Shanghai Liangrun Biomedicine Technology Co Ltd for a validity period from May 15 to Dec 31, 2020.

HWG Consortium is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ho Wah Genting Bhd (HWGB).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, HWGB said HWG Consortium had also submitted an application to the Ministry of Health for the certification of the diagnostic kit and is currently pending approval.

“Further, HWG Consortium had also on May 15 appointed PM Care Sdn Bhd as the non-exclusive sub-distributor for the distribution of the diagnostic kit,” HWGB said.

Shanghai Liangrun is a company principally engaged in biomedicine technology, while PM Care is the pioneer and leading third-party administrator (TPA) in Malaysia in collaboration with a network of more than 3,500 medical providers nationwide. — Bernama