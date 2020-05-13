Tajuddin Abdul Rahman appointed Prasarana group chairman

Prasarana has announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (centre) as its group chairman effective May 11. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) has announced the appointment of Pasir Salak Assemblyman, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, as its group chairman effective May 11.

In a statement today, the company said the experienced businessman replaced the former Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim who resigned on May 7.

“The board of directors and Prasarana group management have full confidence in the wisdom and credentials of Tajuddin to drive the transformation programme on national public transportation and to strengthen the world-class Malaysian public transportation system entrusted to us.

“The board of directors, senior management and the entire Prasarana group workforce want to express our appreciation and gratitude to Zaharah for her services when she was chairman,” it said.

Tajuddin, who hails from Perak, graduated from Universiti Malaya with a Bachelor of Economics in 1972, the same year he started his career in the civil service as an administration and diplomatic officer.

He then ventured into the private sector in 1973, where he held numerous top positions in various companies within the automotive industry.

“He was the group managing director of United Assembly (Services) Sdn Bhd, United Straits Fuso Sdn Bhd, Automotive Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd and United Cycle Sdn Bhd,” Prasarana said.

Apart from the automotive industry, it said Tajuddin is also involved in property development and private higher education sector as the chairman of TAJ International College in Ipoh.

He had also held various important roles in the corporate world such as Perak Agricultural Development Corporation director (2005-2008), Asia Brands Corporation Bhd director (2006-2007), Maju Perak Holdings Bhd director (2009-2011) and FELCRA Bhd chairman (2008-2013).

Prasarana said as a politician, Tajuddin held various positions in Umno since 1975 including Pasir Salak Umno Youth chief (1982-1988), Umno Youth Movement Exco (1986-1988), Umno Pasir Salak Division Chief (2004-now) and Umno Supreme Council member (2009-now).

He is the Pasir Salak Assemblyman since 2008 and was previously the State Assemblyman for Kampung Gajah, Perak (2004 – 2008).

He was also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry from 2013 to 2018. — Bernama