US stocks open up despite another jobless claims spike

In this file photo the US flag is seen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 30, 2020 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 7 — Wall Street stocks rose early today, shrugging off another huge jobless claims figure, amid optimism about the US economic restart and progress on pharmaceuticals to address the coronavirus.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,021.12, up 1.5 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent to 2,893.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 per cent to 8,984.60.

Another 3.2 million workers applied for US unemployment claims last week, according to the latest government data, taking the count in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns to 33.5 million.

“While initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to slowly recede from their peaks, they remain at painfully high levels,” Oxford Economics said in an analysis that predicted Friday’s jobs report for April “will bring the damage done by the labor market into sharp relief.”

Despite the gloomy data, US stocks have begun May on a solid note, extending the momentum after the April rebound from the dismal March.

Analysts attribute the strength to unprecedented stimulus measures from Washington and optimism that the US economy will recover more quickly than expected as more states gradually relaunch activities.

A positive catalyst on Thursday was an announcement from biotech company Moderna that it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for a phase two study of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Shares of Moderna surged 10.1 per cent following the statement. — AFP