People gather at the entrance for the New York State Department of Labor offices, which are closed to the public due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York March 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 7 — New claims for unemployment benefits filed by US workers declined slightly last week, but were still a staggering 3.2 million, government data said today.

The data bring the total claims filed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close their doors to stop the virus’s spread, to 33.5 million. — AFP