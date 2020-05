A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, May 4 — Hong Kong shares finished with big losses today on fears of a renewed China-US trade war after Donald Trump hit out at Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index dived 4.18 per cent, or 1,029.79 points, to close at 23,613.80.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday. — AFP