Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

The ringgit strengthened further against the US dollar on April 10, 2020. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The ringgit strengthened further against the US dollar today, as the Malaysian government provided the assurance that selected economic sectors would be allowed to resume operations in stages, under strict movement control order (MCO), said a dealer.

At 6pm, the domestic unit was pegged at 4.3050/3150 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.3320/3380.

At 4pm today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the government’s decision to extend the MCO until April 28.

He added that selected economic sectors would be permitted to resume operations in stages, and that the sectors would be determined by a special cabinet committee chaired by the senior minister in charge of international trade and industry.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies.

The domestic unit eased against the Singapore dollar at 3.0461/0553 from 3.0432/0841 on Thursday and rose against the yen to 3.9696/9799 from 3.9802/9868 yesterday.

It appreciated against the British pound to 5.3709/3851 from 5.3834/3926 previously and advanced slightly against the euro to 4.7114/7236 from 4.7123/7202 earlier. — Bernama