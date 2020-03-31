Bursa Malaysia up 11 points at mid-morning as investor confidence restored

At 11.05am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.0 points, or 0.83 per cent to 1,339.88 from 1,328.88 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-morning today as investors’ confidence was restored after the Dow Jones Industrial Index rose nearly 700 points overnight.

At 11.05am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.0 points, or 0.83 per cent to 1,339.88 from 1,328.88 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 7.72 points stronger at 1,336.60.

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers thumping losers 575 to 133, while 217 counters were unchanged, 1,073 untraded and 96 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 124.78 million worth RM72.48 million.

With the prevailing market sentiment on a slightly upbeat mode, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd anticipated that the FBM KLCI would likely resume its recovery, targeting the 1,350 and 1,360 resistance level.

“A pullback may see the FBM KLCI supported at the 1,300 psychological level for the time being, and the next support level at 1,250,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, IHH rose 12 sen to RM5.27, Maybank bagged nine sen to RM7.40, Sime Darby Plantation gained 14 sen to RM4.79, Genting was 21 sen higher at RM3.71 and CIMB garnered eight sen to RM3.59.

Of the actives, Hibiscus and LKL International added 1.5 sen each to 33 sen and 25.5 sen respectively, Armada advanced one sen to 14 sen, while Hubline and Vortex were unchanged at four sen and five sen respectively.

Neslte led the top gainers list, surging 90 sen to RM136.90, Ajinomoto and Heineken Malaysia strengthened 60 sen each to RM12.90 and RM22.14, respectively, Dutch Lady increased 46 sen to RM42.50 while Kuala Lumpur Kepong was 40 sen firmer at RM20.50.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index accumulated 98.52 points to 9,178.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 106.46 points to 10,015.42 while the FBMT 100 Index climbed 85.14 points to 9,102.87.

The FBM 70 advanced 141.87 points to 10,523.50 and the FBM Ace was 185.50 points stronger at 3,968.97.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.14 points to 104.97, the Financial Services Index jumped 110.39 points to 12,247.13 and the Plantation Index was 106.76 points better at 6,149.93. ― Bernama