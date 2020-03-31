Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the FBM KLCI was 16.36 points, or 1.23 per cent higher at 1,345.24 from 1,328.88 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its gains at mid-afternoon today, supported by persistent buying interest across the board.

At 3.05pm, the FBM KLCI was 16.36 points, or 1.23 per cent higher at 1,345.24 from 1,328.88 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 7.72 points stronger at 1,336.60 today.

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers outnumbering losers 584 to 192, while 288 counters were unchanged, 934 untraded and 96 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.18 billion shares worth RM1.32 billion.

Among the FBM KLCI’s 30 counters, Maybank led the gainers list, bagging 13 sen to RM7.44, followed by IHH which improved 12 sen to RM5.27.

Meanwhile, CIMB increased 10 sen to RM3.61, Tenaga gained 16 sen to RM11.96 and Genting was 22 sen higher at RM3.72.

Of the mostly actively traded counters, Armada and Pegasus Heights ticked up half-a-sen each to 13.5 sen and one sen respectively, Hibiscus added 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen, Sanichi slid half-a-sen to 4.5 sen and Hubline was unchanged at four sen.

Nestle led the top gainers list, surging RM1.00 to RM137.00, Kuala Lumpur Kepong strengthened 68 sen to RM20.78, Heineken Malaysia rose 54 sen to RM22.20, F&N perked 48 sen to RM31.50 and Dutch Lady was 46 sen firmer at RM42.50.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index accumulated 122.10 points to 9,202.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 131.27 points to 10,040.23 while the FBMT 100 Index climbed 114.05 points to 9,131.78.

The FBM 70 advanced 144.01 points to 10,525.64 and the FBM Ace was 138.26 points stronger at 3,921.73.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.79 points to 105.62, the Financial Services Index jumped 140.66 points to 12,277.40 and the Plantation Index was 119.92 points better at 6,163.09. ― Bernama