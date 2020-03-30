Tan Sri Mohd Rashdan a great contributor to telecom sector’s growth, says TM chairman

Besides being a renowned academician, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Mohd Rashdan Baba was also chairman of TM for 12 years. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Mohd Rashdan Baba, who passed away today at 85, contributed greatly to the growth of telecommunications industry specifically and to the economy generally, said Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) chairman Rosli Man.

Besides being a renowned academician, Mohd Rashdan was also chairman of TM for 12 years — from November 1, 1985, to November 30, 1997.

Rosli said he played a pivotal role in building the foundation for making TM as a conglomerate in the telecommunications industry.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Mohd Rashdan Baba early this morning. He was truly a TM man when he led the company in the early days of its privatisation as the executive chairman,” he said in a statement today.

“We can’t thank him enough for all he has done for the company; it touched us even more when he continuously lent his support to TM and continued to stay in touch with this much beloved company by attending our corporate functions whenever he can,” he added.

Mohd Rashdan died at 6.59 am today at Ampang Puteri Hospital. He was brought to the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Mosque for the funeral prayer before being laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery.

He leaves behind a daughter Datin Dr Rayslida. His wife, Puan Sri Robiyah Abdul Majid, died a few years ago.

Rosli, on behalf of the board of directors, management and Warga TM (employees), expressed deepest condolences and sympathies to Datin Dr Rayslida and family for the loss.

“We pray that he will be placed among the believers. Al-Fatihah and may Allah S.W.T. bless his departed soul. Amin,” he said.

In the education sector, Mohd Rashdan was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) from September 1, 1969, to March 31, 1971, and later the first vice-chancellor of Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (now Universiti Putra Malaysia) (UPM) from 1971 to 1982.

The Rembau-born education icon was conferred the title of Professor Emeritus by UPM on August 14, 1982, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Law by UKM on July 3, 1999.

He had also received Honorary Doctor of Science from University of Reading (1986) and Honorary Doctor of Law from University of Leeds (1989), United Kingdom.

In 2013, he was the recipient of the National Academician of the Year award. — Bernama