Hong Kong stocks close lower

A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 30 — Hong Kong stocks ended with losses today as worries about the depth of the economic crisis caused by coronavirus trumped the optimism caused by huge stimulus and monetary easing measures around the world.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.32 per cent, or 309.17 points, to 23,175.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.90 per cent, or 24.99 points, to 2,747.21, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 2.11 per cent, or 35.80 points, to 1,657.55. — AFP